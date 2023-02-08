Home

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released on cbse.gov.in, Here’s How to Download

CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE has issued admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: With just days remaining for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to begin, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Admit Card 2023. Students who are sitting for the annual board examinations this session can check and download the CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2023 from the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Admit cards have also been issued for schools on the Pariksha Sangam Portal (parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in) and only schools can download it, not students. All students can collect their CBSE admit cards from their respective schools.

Read Here: Admit Card Official Notification

In order to download the CBSE hall ticket from the official website, schools will have to key in their Affiliation Number as User ID and Password to access the Class 10 and 12 admit card.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Details mentioned on CBSE Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth (only for Class 10)

Name of Examination

Mother’s Name

Father’s/Guardian’s Name

Name of examination centre

Admit Card ID

Category of PwD

Subjects for examination

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the CBSE 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the school login link.

Enter the login credentials like User ID and others.

Submit details and get the admit cards of the students.

Download the CBSE hall tickets and take its printouts.

Direct Link: Download CBSE Admit Card 2023

Download CBSE Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: Download Admit Card for Private Candidates

The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from February 15 onwards across the country. The Class 10 exams will end on March 21 while and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 5. The examination timing for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

