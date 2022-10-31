CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for class 10, and 12 examinations soon. Officials aware of the matter asserted that the CBSE timetable for classes 10 and 12 would be released in the month of November. Once released, students can download the detailed class 10, 12 timetable from the official website cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Physics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Fake Circular Went Viral

A few days back, a fake date sheet for the Class 12 exam had gone viral on Whatsapp groups. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE had clarified that the date sheet being circulated on Whatsapp was ‘fake’ and ‘not official’. Besides CBSE official Rama Sharma had also stated that the board was yet to release the datesheet.

The fake date sheet had claimed that the CBSE Class 12th Board Exams will commence from February 15, 2023 onwards in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Furthermore, the Class XII Examinations would end on April 9, 2022. (as per the document).

FAKE DATE SHEET THAT WENT VIRAL ON WHATSAPP

FAKE DATE SHEET THAT WENT VIRAL ON WHATSAPP

CBSE BOARD EXAM 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD DATESHEET