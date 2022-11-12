CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Expected Soon at cbse.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Practical Exam Schedule RELEASED For Winter-Bound Schools

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Tentative Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12 board exams 2023 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can download the CBSE date sheet 2023 PDF by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in. The 2023 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023. According to several media reports, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is likely to be released in the month of November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the subject-wise Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers. Along with the CBSE board 2023 sample papers, the marking schemes for all subjects have been released. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers include the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board examination. With the help of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, a registered student taking the CBSE board exams in 2023 can also learn about the exam format, topics, and types of questions that may be asked in the 2023 examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 to be Held in a Single Term

The CBSE board exams 2023 will be held in a single term only this year. From January 1, 2023, the CBSE will also conduct the Class 10, and 12 practical exams. The exams in schools in winter-bound areas will be held from November 15 to December 14, 2022.

How to Download CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet/ Time Table?

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

and On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or XII Date Sheet 2023”.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE date sheet PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Following the release of the CBSE timetable, the board will publish the Class 10, 12 admit cards for the 2023 board exams on the official website. For more details, check the official website of CBSE.