CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Interested students can download the sample question papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. As per reports, CBSE will conduct the 2022-23 examination in February next year. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12th SAMPLE PAPERS 2023

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

CBSE CLASS 12 CHEMISTRY SAMPLE PAPER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MARKING SCHEME

There are 35 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

SECTION A consists of 18 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

SECTION B consists of 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION C consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

All questions are compulsory.Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

The maximum mark of the Chemistry 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. Earlier, CBSE released the practical exams and internal assessment dates for classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools.

According to the circular, project and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools are scheduled to begin from November 15. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.