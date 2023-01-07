CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Check 10th English Language And Literature Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: Interested students can download the sample question papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, 2023.

CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 exam sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Interested students can download the sample question papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

The CBSE 10th board exam will begin with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai papers and will end with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. For most papers, the CBSE Class 10 Board examination will begin from 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM.

The English language and literature exam will be held on February 27. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10th SAMPLE PAPERS 2023

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option. Now click on the “Class X” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the ‘ English (Language & Literature)’ subject.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 exam paper will include about 40 per cent competency based questions while the Class 12 exam paper will include about 30 per cent competency based questions.

CBSE CLASS 10 ENGLISH SAMPLE PAPER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MARKING SCHEME

15-minute prior reading time allotted for Q-paper reading.

The Question Paper contains THREE sections-READING, GRAMMAR & WRITING and LITERATURE.

Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part.

The maximum mark of the English language and literature exam 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 10 English language and literature examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.