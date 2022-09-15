CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of private candidates for CBSE Board exam 2023 on September 17. After the application form is released, the students will be able to register for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 20223 by visiting the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 RELEASED; Direct Link to Check Marks Here

The private candidates must note that the CBSE board examination for class 10 and class 12 will be conducted in the months of February/ March/ April 2023. As per the notification, the last date to submit the application form for CBSE Board exam 2023, is September 30.

Application fee:

The CBSE board said the registration fee for general candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects and the fee for opting an additional subject is Rs 300. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: How To Check Scores on results cbse.nic.in

The candidates must keep an eye on the official website for latest updates about the registration and exam dates.

The students must note that they will be examined only in the subjects and syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination.

Official Notice for Class 10

Official Notice for Class 12

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Here’s how to apply