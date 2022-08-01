CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling to resume its pre-COVID norms during the board examinations, according to the reports. The board is likely to switch to the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year owing to the dip in the cases. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that if the single-exam format returns then the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held only once a year from now onwards.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Board Issues Important Notice For Schools on cbse.gov.in

For the 2021-22 academic year, the board had introduced two sets of board exams. The Term-1 board exams were held in November-December 2021 and the Term-2 exams will begin on 26 April this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced Class 10 board examination results on July 22 on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in or cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

This year, CBSE conducted exams in 2 terms. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2. In practical, equal weightage has been given to both terms. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it is 94.40%.

CBSE class 12 result record jump in pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9% with a jump in the number of candidates scoring more than 90 and 95% marks in comparison to the pre-pandemic academic sessions.