Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration For Class 10 And Class 12 Likely To Begin By This Date at cbse.gov.in | Deets Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration For Class 10 And Class 12 Likely To Begin By This Date at cbse.gov.in | Deets Here

The CBSE official notice states that the correct data of the students and subjects offered shall be collected carefully to avoid inconvenience to schools and students.

A total of CBSE 21,65,805 students had appeared for the class 10 exam this year.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to start the registration process for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2024. CBSE, in its official notice, has stated that it will soon start the online process of registration and submission of LOC for Classes 10 and 12. The candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2023 can now check the notice on the official website of the board i.e.cbse.gov.in.

Trending Now

“It has been observed that the candidates are not registered or entered in the LOC by the schools and various excuses are given for accepting the students beyond the schedule. This jeopardizes and hampers the subsequent activities related to the conduct of examinations and declaration of results. This prior intimation is given to the schools to keep the data ready first for LOC and thereafter registration so that schools could complete all activities on time. ” reads the statement on the notice

CBSE will notify the schools as and when the registration begins.

The CBSE Board-affiliated schools are asked to complete the activities related to registration and LOC so that once the registration and LOC commence, the schools can complete these activities correctly and within the given schedule.

The notice states that the correct data of the students and subjects offered shall be collected carefully to avoid inconvenience to schools and students.

The candidates must note that once the registration begins, the schools will have to submit the data as requested by the board. The CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, 2024 and is expected to end by April 10, 2024.

CBSE Class 10, 12 re-evaluations, Verification LOT 3 results 2023 OUT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and verification of LOT 3 results 2023. The candidates who have applied for the CBSE Board Class 10 re-evaluation 2023 and CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification 2023 can now download their mark sheet from the board’s official websites.

The CBSE 12th compartment results 2023 were out on 1 August and the Class 10th results were declared on 4 August. It must further be noted that the board has also permitted students to request for the verification of marks along with the copy of evaluated answer sheets.

According to the CBSE compartment results 2023, 47.40% applicants were declared pass in Class 10 and 47.50% in Class 12.

How to check CBSE re-evaluation, and verification results 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 result 2023 or, class X- After Re-evaluation/Verification

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number and admit card ID in the space provided

Step 4: Submit the details entered and log in

Step 5: The CBSE result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the marks secured and download for future reference

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES