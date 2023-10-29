Home

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10th Previous 5 Years Sanskrit Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf can be downloaded by visiting websites such as — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the date sheet for the Class 10 Secondary School Examination for the 2023-24 academic year soon on its website. One can download the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf by visiting websites such as — and . Although the board has already announced that the annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2024, the detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 10th date sheet in PDF format has still not been released on its website.

Presently, neither CBSE officials nor Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, have provided any confirmation regarding the date and time for the CBSE date sheet release. Check Class 10th Previous 5 Years Sanskrit Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Sanskrit Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023-24: How to Download?

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is .

Look for the “Examinations” or “Date Sheet” section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the link that corresponds to “CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2023-24” or “CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24” once it is made available.

The date sheet will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.

You can view, download, or print the PDF for your reference.

NOTE: For more comprehensive details and the most up-to-date information, it is advisable to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at or you can check this space – https://www.india.com/education/. The space will provide you with the latest news, announcements, and specific information related to CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Date Sheets for the academic year 2023-24, as well as any other important updates related to CBSE examinations.

