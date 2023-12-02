Home

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From January 1; Theory Paper Date Sheet Awaited

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations. Complete Story Inside.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exam dates for the 2023-24 academic session. According to the official notification(dated October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 between January 1 and February 15, 2024. Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released any updates regarding the timetables for Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2024.

The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE datesheets 2024 will be made available on the cbse.gov.in. Meanwhile, the cbseacademic.in website has updated subject-wise Class 10th and 12th sample papers. By accessing the CBSE Class 10 sample papers, students preparing for the exams can familiarize themselves with the paper format, topics covered, and the kind of questions likely to appear in the upcoming exams. The CBSE date sheet will include the details such as exam timing, examination date, subject names, and other important instructions for the students.

To check the CBSE datesheet, follow these steps:

CBSE Official Website : Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) or the CBSE examination portal (cbse.nic.in).

: Visit the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) or the CBSE examination portal (cbse.nic.in). Look for the ‘Examination’ Section : Navigate through the website to find the ‘Examination’ or ‘Examination/Results’ section. This section often contains information about exams, datesheets, and related notifications.

: Navigate through the website to find the ‘Examination’ or ‘Examination/Results’ section. This section often contains information about exams, datesheets, and related notifications. Find the Datesheet Section: Once you click on the Examination section, look for the ‘Datesheet’ or ‘Examination Datesheet’ option. This section usually holds information about the datesheets for different classes and exams conducted by CBSE.

Once you click on the Examination section, look for the ‘Datesheet’ or ‘Examination Datesheet’ option. This section usually holds information about the datesheets for different classes and exams conducted by CBSE. Select Your Exam: Click on the relevant link for the specific exam you are looking for (like Class 10 or Class 12 board exams).

Click on the relevant link for the specific exam you are looking for (like Class 10 or Class 12 board exams). Download or View: The datesheet will usually be available in PDF format. You can download the PDF file to view the complete datesheet for your chosen exam.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023-2024: Admit Card Release Date

Following the release of the CBSE timetable, the board will subsequently issue the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 students. The CBSE Board Exam 2024 roll numbers will be dispatched to the respective schools. These roll numbers, accompanied by admit cards, will be accessible through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal for registered schools. Subsequently, schools will download, sign, and distribute these admit cards to the students.

CBSE Not to award overall division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations. As per the notification, the board will continue the practice of awarding marks in each subject and it is for the higher education institution or employer concerned to calculate the aggregate, if required, the official said. “No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj said the board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks. “If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation, if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer,” he further said. Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition. The decision to not announce the merit list was taken in 2020 during the deadly COVID-19-induced lockdown when the results were being announced using the average of marks secured by students in the exams. However, the board decided against resuming the practice in the post-pandemic years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.