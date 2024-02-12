Home

CBSE Board Exam 2024 In 3 Days: Avoid These Blunders To Score Good Marks

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024. With the stress levels rising as the 2024 CBSE board exams lurk just around the corner in the next 3 days, it is crucial to keep nerves under control and concentrate. This definitive ten-point manual will guide you to evade blunders and excel in the examinations.

Firstly, don’t put off your studies! It’s typical for students to delay revising until the eleventh hour, leading to under-preparation and extra strain. Devise a study plan and honor it.

Next, never compromise on sleep – It’s not smart to burn the midnight oil to cover more topics, as it contradicts a key prerequisite for focus and memory – a good rest.

Thirdly, underline the importance of revision – It not only cements the concepts but helps point out problem areas that need more work. Skipping revision could mean you miss crucial details.

Additionally, don’t overlook past question papers – These valuable resources help familiarize you with the exam format and different question types.

The fifth point, avoid pure guesswork – It’s risky shooting in the dark without proper knowledge. Comprehend the topics and get abundant practice.

Sixth on the list, don’t forget self-care – Your physical and mental well-being is paramount during exam season. Nutrition, exercise, and relaxation should not take a back seat.

Avoid comparison – As the seventh point, remember everyone has their own rhythm and ability. Unnecessary comparisons invite unwanted stress and doubt, so focus on your own journey.

Also, avoid cramming – Attempting too much in a limited timeframe can be counterproductive. Prioritize and allocate your study hours wisely.

Don’t underestimate the value of time management – Rushed exams or failure to complete due to poor time management need to be avoided. Proper planning should ensure each section gets adequate time.

Last but not least, don’t step out ill-prepared on the exam day – Remember to pack all essentials like your admit card, stationery, and water. Being well prepared will help you retain composure and focus.

In sum, dodging these often-made errors can significantly enhance your performance in your CBSE board exams. Keep your eyes on your goals, manage your time effectively, and maintain a balance in your physical and mental health. All the best!

