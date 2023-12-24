Home

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Guidelines For Class 10th, 12th Practical Examination Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exam dates for the 2023-24 academic session.

CBSE Practical Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Practical exam dates for the 2023-24 academic session. As per the official notification(October 30), the board will conduct the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, 2024. Ahead of the commencement of the practical examination, the board has released a detailed notification that consists of a list of important guidelines that need to be followed by the schools affiliated with the CBSE. Check the guidelines below:-

Ensure timely that the sufficient number of practical answer books have been received in the school before the scheduled date for conduct of practical examination. Schools should inform parents and students regarding the schedule, format, and any specific requirements for the practical examinations. Ensure that the necessary arrangements like infrastructure, equipment, and materials are available in the laboratories for conducting practical exams. Reaffirm that the laboratories or facilities are adequately set up for students to perform their experiments. Contact the examiners well in time for smooth and timely conduct of the examination process on the scheduled date and time. Identify students with special needs or disabilities and make arrangements of necessary accommodations to ensure they can participate in the practical exams comfortably. The students should appear in the practical examinations as per the schedule only. The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded every day i.e. on the day of conduct of assessment. While uploading the marks, the school, the Internal Examiner, and the External Examiner (as the case may be) shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Check maximum marks assigned to practical/Project/Internal Assessment and then award & upload the marks. For Class XII, the schools are not authorized to make alternate arrangement of external examiners for the conduct of practical examinations/project assessments at the local level. Practical examination can only be conducted by an external examiner appointed by the Board. No change in marks is allowed after finalization arid completion of the process, so proper attention of both the examiners is required to ensure the correctness of uploaded marks In case, it is observed that directions of the Board have not been complied with by the schools, the Board reserves its right to cancel the Practical examination. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board. If any clarification is required, may be contacted well in time with the concerned Regional office.

According to the recently released CBSE Date sheet, the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2024 are scheduled to take place between February 15 and April 10. Concurrently, the Class 10 exams for 2024 are set to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 13. These examinations will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, adhering to the designated time slot specified by the CBSE board.

