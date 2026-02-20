Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics Paper today; dress code, reporting, exam timing, prohibited items, dos and dont

live

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics Paper today; dress code, reporting, exam timing, prohibited items, do’s and don’t

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

Students prepare before appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) class 10 examination, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exams 2026 today, February 20, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance. The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad, officials said.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.