CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics Paper today; dress code, reporting, exam timing, prohibited items, do’s and don’t

The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

Published: February 20, 2026 7:06 AM IST
Students prepare before appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) class 10 examination, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exams 2026 today, February 20, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance. The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad, officials said.

    CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics Paper do’s and don’t


    • Begin your preparation by focusing on chapters with higher marks weightage.
    • Dedicate substantial time to practicing numerical problems, particularly in challenging areas.
    • Understand the step-by-step process behind each numerical to enhance problem-solving skills.
    • Memorize derivations as they often carry marks. Additionally, focus on creating clear and labeled diagrams, crucial for conveying complex concepts effectively, especially in topics like Ray Optics and Electromagnetic Waves.
    • Students must practice image formation in optical instruments, these are frequently asked. Practice the questions related to prism.
    • The NCERT textbook is your go-to resource. Master it thoroughly, explaining each concept in your own words. Board exam questions often align closely with the textbook content.
    • Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and question types by solving sample papers. This practice refines time management skills and fine-tunes your overall exam strategy.
    • Simplify complex concepts through concept mapping. Visual aids like flowcharts break down information into digestible pieces, enhancing comprehension and serving as effective study tools.



    CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physics Paper timing

    The CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exams 2026 today, February 20, 2026.

