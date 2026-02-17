Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check dress code, reporting timings, admit card

live

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check dress code, reporting timings, admit card

On the first day of examinations, students registered for class 10 will take their mathematics exam while those registered for class 12 will take their exam in biotechnology, entrepreneurship and shorthand.

CBSE Board Exam LIVE

The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the CBSE Board Exams 2025 today, February 17, 2026. A total of 45 lakhs candidates have registered to take the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in 204 subjects at 8,074 locations throughout India and 26 additional countries. On the first day of examinations, students registered for class 10 will take their mathematics exam while those registered for class 12 will take their exam in biotechnology, entrepreneurship and shorthand.

The CBSE has “strongly” urged students and all concerned stakeholders not to get misled by rumours about question paper leaks in the Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exams beginning on Tuesday. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.