  CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check dress code, reporting timings, admit card
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check dress code, reporting timings, admit card

On the first day of examinations, students registered for class 10 will take their mathematics exam while those registered for class 12 will take their exam in biotechnology, entrepreneurship and shorthand.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the CBSE Board Exams 2025 today, February 17, 2026. A total of 45 lakhs candidates have registered to take the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in 204 subjects at 8,074 locations throughout India and 26 additional countries. On the first day of examinations, students registered for class 10 will take their mathematics exam while those registered for class 12 will take their exam in biotechnology, entrepreneurship and shorthand.

The CBSE has “strongly” urged students and all concerned stakeholders not to get misled by rumours about question paper leaks in the Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exams beginning on Tuesday. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.

Live Updates

  • Feb 17, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students should avoid caps, scarves, smartwatches, or electronic gadgets, as these will be withheld by the exam centre.

  • Feb 17, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2026: Boys should not wear clothes that have multiple zip pockets, large buttons, or any metallic attachments. For footwear, it is better if they wear simple sandals, slippers, or plain shoes.

  • Feb 17, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2026: Male students appearing for the examination should wear simple trousers or pants without any fancy designs.

  • Feb 17, 2026 6:57 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2026: Students enrolled in a regular school must wear their official school uniform, while private students are allowed to wear light clothes such as shirts or T-shirts.

  • Feb 17, 2026 6:55 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin today, February 17, 2026, for approximately 46 lakh registered students.

