CBSE Board Exam 2026 question paper sets facing backlash? PIL Filed by Online Educator over unfair difficulty level

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing criticism from several online educators, experts, and teachers.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board exams are underway. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing criticism from several online educators, experts, and teachers. Online Educator Prashant Kirad, Founder of ExpHub, has made a 5-minute and 41-second-long video alleging that the CBSE Board has failed to retain a standard exam difficulty level across several sets.

Why is CBSE facing backlash?

In the video uploaded on the YouTube channel Exphub 9th & 10th, Kirad has stated that he has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). He highlighted the issue by giving an example of the CBSE Class 10th Mathematics and Class 12th Physics Examinations, where a commonality was observed. A few papers of the set were very tough, while some papers were very easy. Kirad alleged that some papers of the CBSE Class 12th Physics set had derivations and easy questions. While some sets had JEE Main-level MCQs and were even at the JEE Advanced level.

What was wrong with the CBSE question paper sets, according to the educator?

Furthermore, he alleged that in the CBSE Class 10th Mathematics paper, the same pattern was seen. In some sets, questions were very easy. Meanwhile, in other sets, he alleged that questions were not even asked from the NCERT. Questioning the equality, he asked the CBSE board why so many sets are being made, and if they are being made, then why is the difficulty level being changed?

He stated, “Imagine a kid who has worked hard the entire year, sees his question paper, and then, because of his fate, a set comes, which is very tough. And there is a kid who has maybe not worked as hard, and a set comes, which is very easy. Is this equality? No, this is not equality.” Later in the video, he emphasized that the topic is not to make papers tough. He stated that CBSE should have taken up the NCRT level up and sample papers level up before making the question paper tough. He stated that the CBSE should have at least made one decision, which is that every student’s set difficulty level should be equal.

Talking about the solution, he stated that the CBSE Board should release a statement where they tell students that those who have got difficult sets will be given grace marks. Their papers will be checked leniently.

