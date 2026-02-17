Home

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Student denied entry in Bihars Bettiah after reaching exam centre late; watch viral video

A student was denied entry in Bihar's Bettiah after reaching the CBSE exam centre late

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Lakhs of students across the country appeared for the first day of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams on Tuesday. However, a student was denied entry in Bihar’s Bettiah after reaching the CBSE exam centre late. The video posted by the news agency PTI shows female students crying uncontrollably. While speaking to news agency PTI, a student stated, “Three to four girls also arrived late. We are being denied entry as they say we came late and will not be allowed.”

Over 46 lakh students from India and abroad are set to appear in the Board exams, according to officials. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. Class 10 students will appear for the Mathematics exam on Tuesday while Class 12 examination is scheduled for four subjects — Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (Hindi) and Shorthand (English).

