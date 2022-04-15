CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in single-exam format from the next academic session, sources in the Ministry of Education were quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express. For 2021-2022 academic year, the CBSE had divided the CBSE Class 10 board exam and CBSE Class 12 board exam into two terms – Term 1 and Term 2 exam format. While the CBSE Term 1 Exam was conducted from December 2021- to January 2022, CBSE Term 2 Exam will be conducted from April 26 to June 15.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exam: Board Likely To Release Class 10, 12 Exams Topper Answer Sheets | Details Here

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams | Top Points

CBSE will go back to conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in single-exam format from next academic session, sources quoted in the report confirmed.

The official said that CBSE had never confirmed that the two-exam format will be continued and it was a “one-time formula”. “CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula. Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format,” the official was quoted as saying in the report.

The CBSE had arrived at the decision to conduct CBSE Class 10 exam and CBSE Class 12 exam in single-exam format after representations from schools pushed to go back to the earlier mode.

Speaking about syllabus rationalisation, the official said: “The NCERT will send us the details of rationalisation based on which an announcement will be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus using the existing books.”

“While the board exams for Grades X and XII will be continued, the existing system of board and entrance examinations shall be reformed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. To reverse these harmful effects of the current assessment system, board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development,” the official told The Indian Express.

The CBSE is likely to make an official announcement soon that CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted in a single-mode format from the next academic session.