CBSE Board Exams 2021: Even as a growing number of students, parents, teachers and political leaders have raised concern over holding the CBSE Board Exams 2021 during this pandemic time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday made a fresh announcement saying the board will be with the students throughout the exams. CBSE controller of exam Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by NDTV that the number of exam centres has been increased this year and strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all centres across the country.

While addressing a session "CBSE Board Examinations – Demystified" at an online conference organised by the SAI International Education Group, Dr Bhardwaj said that the CBSE will not leave any stone unturned for the students. "For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense," he advised.

Talking to worried parents, he said, "It is so difficult for you all, it's a risk to send them to the examination, but kindly continue to support us. Ensure that your child follows all the given precautionary measures. Teachers, our most important stakeholders, we cannot do anything without your support, and it is known to me that they are working extremely hard. My sincere request to them is to devote time sincerely in the evaluation process and help us declare the results as soon as possible."

He also added that the CBSE students will perform “much better” in the board exam this year as compared to the previous batch.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Question Pattern, Sample Papers

Talking about question pattern in the exam, Dr Bhardwaj said, “We are actually very transparent from the exam point of view, and it comes from the curriculum hosted in the website. We have also uploaded the sample question paper. The design of the question paper will be the same as the sample question paper only.”

He also added that the CBSE this year has additionally introduced competency-based questions, saying that if the students are cautious about the surroundings, they would be able to answer.

Sonu Sood supports students: Apart from political leaders, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out in support of students who are going to appear in the board exams this year. In a video on Twitter, the actor expressed concern that giving offline exams amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic is unfair to students.

In a video supporting the ‘cancel CBSE board exams 2021’ movement, he is heard saying, “On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances.”

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi support students: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams from May 4 should be reconsidered. “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions,” he said in a tweet.

In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

देश भर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच छात्रों व उनके अभिवावकों ने CBSE परीक्षा 2021 को लेकर कुछ वाजिब चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं। My letter to the Minister of Education @DrRPNishank asking him to reconsider allowing the CBSE to conduct board exams under the prevailing COVID wave. pic.twitter.com/Ai4Zl796il — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 11, 2021

Online petition by one lakh students: Keeping coronavirus pandemic in view, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed an online petition urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. For the past one week, the hashtag “cancelboardexams2021” has been trending on Twitter.

Retweet with me if also want to cancel CBSE BOARD EXAMINATION 2021 pic.twitter.com/slgQ8Rgk3D — Ankit Sarkar (@AnkitKu16841575) April 11, 2021

“The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress,” a petition on Change.org said.