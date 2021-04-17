Board Exams 2021: Soon after the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) announced it has cancelled this year Class 10 exam and postponed Class 12 exam, a number of state boards as well as the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) followed suit and announced cancellations in view of the coronavirus pandemic. After scores of students demanding to cancel exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting earlier this week and reviewed the examinations that were scheduled at various levels amid the developing coronavirus situation. Also Read - Mumbai: Over 1100 Buildings, 10,797 Floors Sealed | Check Full LIST

Here's a list of states where Class 10, Class 12 board exams have been cancelled or postponed:

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021:

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that this year's Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams have been postponed. Entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June, she said.

UP Board Exam 2021

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has postponed UP Board high school and intermediate examinations (Class 10 and Class 12) till May 20. Fresh dates will be announced after meeting with the Chief Minister.

Gujarat Board Exam 2021

Gujarat government announced the postponement of Class 10 and 12 board examinations that were scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25. New exam dates for Gujarat state board will be announced on May 15. The government has also announced a mass promotion for students from Class 1 to 9 and 11.

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th Exam 2021

Haryana school board, the BSEH, cancelled Class 10 board exams. It had also postponed Class 12 exams 2021.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Exam

After the CBSE announcement, the Rajasthan Government announced that the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be postponed. The Class 12th practical exams had been canceled in districts that are Covid 19 hotspots.

Madhya Pradesh Board Exams 2021

The Madhya Pradesh government decided that MP board exams 2021 for students of classes 10 and 12 will be postponed by a month.

Punjab PSEB Exams 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that all PSEB students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without any exams. Class 12 exams have also been postponed and a decision will be taken after reviewing the emerging Covid-19 situation.

Odisha Board Exams 2021

Class 10 and class 12 exams have been postponed in Odisha due to COVID-19 spike. New dates will be announced soon.

Telangana Board Exams 2021

Telangana Class 10 exams have been cancelled and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed due to the Covid-19 spike in the region.

JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021

The Office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered to cancel the ongoing class 10 examination for the remaining subjects, whereas the ongoing Class 12 exams will also be postponed. Class 10 students will be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Secondary and Higher Secondary exams will be held as per schedule.