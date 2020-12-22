CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday held live interaction with students and teachers and ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. However, he added that the decision on when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Will Be Held After February, New Date to be Announced Soon, Says Education Minister

Reduced syllabus

Interacting further, the education minister added that the CBSE board exams 2021 will be held on a reduced syllabus. "Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same," he said.

Internal choices in JEE Main 2021

In an effort to make JEE Main 2021 easier for students, the education minister said that the government has introduced more internal choices. Out of 90 questions, students would need to answer 75.

“We have introduced more internal options in JEE Main. Of the 90 questions in each section, students will have to answer only 75 questions. Students whose boards have reduced syllabus by 30 per cent will have lesser choices but they will not be at any loss. Thus students can prepare as per their own boards,” Pokhroyal added.

Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.