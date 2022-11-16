CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Mathematics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: Students planning to appear for the board examination can download the sample question papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Students planning to appear for the board examination can download the sample question papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. The Board will conduct the 2022-23 examination in February next year. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme

KNOW HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12th SAMPLE PAPERS 2023

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

or Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option.

Click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12 MATHEMATICS MARKING SCHEME

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12 MATHEMATICS SAMPLE PAPER

CBSE CLASS 12 MATHEMATICS SAMPLE PAPER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MARKING SCHEME

This Question paper contains – five sections A, B, C, D and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there are internal choices in some questions.

Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts.

The maximum mark of the Mathematics 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For 2023 Board Exam

CBSE and CISCE will soon release the date for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 1, 2023. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.