CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Board Likely to Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Once released, students can download the detailed class 10, 12 timetable from the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the 2022-23 academic batch from February 15, 2023. According to media reports, the CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2023 is expected to be released tomorrow, December 19, 2022. However, the Board officials have not released any statement regarding this. Once the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are released, eligible students can download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023 PDF? Students should follow the steps mentioned below to download the CBSE exam date 2023 PDF online: Visit the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in .

. Click the link that reads ‘Datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf file and take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023. CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 % Questions In Class 10, 30 % In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based Earlier, the Ministry of Education said that at least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based. These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based. The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Details Mentioned on CBSE Time Table 2023

The CBSE date sheet 2022-23 session contains the following details.

Exam Day

Exam time

Subject Name

Subject Code

Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE Warning Against a Fake Website

Earlier on Thursday CBSE warned students and parents against a fake website of the board and asked them not to make any payments on the portal for downloading admit cards for class 10 and 12 exams. “It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations,” the board said in an advisory.

“It asked the public and stakeholders to be “extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites”, reads the statement. For more updates, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Note: The class 10 and 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15 next year. The board has, however, not announced the exam schedule yet.