CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Check Updates Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 to be Relased Soon.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023. While the examination dates for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams have not yet been confirmed, as seen in previous years, the CBSE board exams will be held within a month from the date of the start of the examination. The CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the practical exams for winter-bound states have commenced from November 15 and will end on December 14.

Once the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are released, eligible students can download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. “In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE in an official statement said.

CBSE SAMPLE PAPERS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Interested students can check and download the subject-wise sample question papers from the Board’s official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

For the current academic year 2022-23, CBSE will conduct the CBSE class 10 examination and CBSE class 12 examination in a single term.

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of CBSE — cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . On the homepage, click on the “sample question papers” option.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option. Now click on the “Class XII/ OR Class X” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12/ Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper to know and check the board exam pattern and process.

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023 PDF?

Students should follow the steps mentioned below to download the CBSE exam date 2023 PDF online:

Visit the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in.

Click the link that reads ‘datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf file and take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023.

Details Mentioned on CBSE Time Table 2023

The CBSE date sheet 2022-23 session contains the following details.

Exam Date

Exam time

Subject Name

Subject Code

Exam Day Guidelines

For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.