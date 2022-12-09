CBSE 2023 Date Sheet : Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely Today At cbse.gov.in; Practical Exams Begins Jan 1

CBSE 2023 Date Sheet, Board Exam Tentative Dates: Once it is released, the timetable for the Class 10, 12 exams will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE is likely to release CBSE date sheet 2023 for class 10 and 12 board exams on December 9, as per media reports.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Tentative Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 anytime soon. As per reports, the CBSE Class 10th date sheet and CBSE 12th timetable are likely to be released today, December 09, 2022. Once it is released, the timetable for the Class 10, 12 exams will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released.

The Board has already released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers 2023 and the marking scheme. Students are advised to go through them and prepare for the examination. Earlier on Thursday, the Board released the guidelines for practical examinations/internal assessments/projects for the Class 10, 12 exam for the 2022-23 academic session. The examination authority has issued guidelines on CBSE board practical exams for students, schools, and regional offices. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 1, 2023. The practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states are currently underway and will end on December 14, 2022.

According to the official release, the Board has instructed students/parents to ensure that their subjects of study are being mentioned correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. The board has guided students to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the notification shared below.

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 DATESHEET 2023 TENTATIVE DATES

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 Dates: Likely by December 09, 2022.

As per media reports, with the LOC correction window closing, officials are hinting that the date sheet is likely to be released by December 10, 2022. However, several sources claim that the date sheet will be released by December 09, 2022.

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE CLASS 10, 12 Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”.

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download the Cbse timetable and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.