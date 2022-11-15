live

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Tables To Be Released Today; Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE will conducti the Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The details of schedule and timings will be released soon. According to the latest reports, CBSE Date Sheet will be made public latest by 20 November 2022. Once released, students, parents, and teachers would be able to download the detailed class 10, and 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet and time table.

CBSE BOARD EXAM DATE SHEET 2023 LATEST UPDATES

