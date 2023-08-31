CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Dates, Time Table Soon; What We Know So Far

Home

CBSE will release the Class 10, and 12 date sheets for the 2023-24 board exams soon on its website.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: From Class 10th Date Sheet, Sample Paper to Preparation Tips; Check Updates Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) conducts exams at the end of the academic year for classes 10 and 12. The Board will conduct the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) from February 15, 2024. CBSE will release the Class 10, and 12 date sheets for the 2023-24 board exams soon on its website. Once released, the students can download the CBSE 10th, and 12th datesheet 2023-24 through the official website — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in website is already hosting the CBSE Class 10, and 12 sample papers and marking schemes.

According to the official notification from the board, the CBSE exams are set to be conducted between February 15 and April 10, 2024. However, the comprehensive and detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 10 exam date sheet, in PDF format, will be published for download on the official website — cbse.gov.in — in December 2023. Meanwhile, an official confirmation of the announcement of the datesheet is awaited. You may like to read Once the CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet is published, students will be able to plan their exam preparation according to the scheduled dates and the intervals between different papers. The CBSE Board will provide a unified PDF document containing the date sheet, accessible to both private and regular students. This CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF will encompass crucial information, including exam dates, timings, and exam-related instructions. Comprehensive guidelines and essential details concerning the examination schedule will be available to students in the date sheet PDF. NOTE: While the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released.

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet(Overview)

Name of the event Check Important Dates Name of the Board Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

December(tentatively) CBSE Class 10 Practical Exam Date to be announced soon CBSE Class 10 Theory Exam Date Feb 15 to April 10, 2024(CBSE Notification) CBSE Sample paper cbseacademic.nic.in

H0w t0 D0wnload CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023-24?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf” link.

CBSE exam date 2023-24 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 timetable 2023 are likely to be released in December. However, CBSE has not released any official statement regarding CBSE board exam datesheet date and time.

