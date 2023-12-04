Home

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet at cbse.gov.in Soon; Check Latest Updates Here

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through the Board’s official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet News Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will begin the much-anticipated CBSE Board Exam in less than 73 calendar days. With no official word on when the Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, several media reports suggest that the theory papers schedule will be released by the end of December. Once declared, candidates can download the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) exam schedule by visiting the official website – and .

