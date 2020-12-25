CBSE Board Exam 2021: Many class X and XII students have demanded a final datasheet for CBSE board exams 2021, days after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ clarified that exams won’t be held till February. Generally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts examinations in February and March and releases the date sheet in November. However, this year due to pandemic it (CBSE Board Exam time table) has not been released yet. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Exam Dates For CBSE, Other State Boards | Check Latest Updates Here

“I received a lot of requests from various #students and #teachers to postpone CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that board exams will not be held in February”, the Education Minister had clarified on December 22. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Check These 5 Tips to Score High Marks

Following this, several students took to Twitter and requested the minister to release the schedule. Pointing out that the CBSE conducts examinations for main papers in March, one of the students said,”Education Minister- Boards will not be held in Feb. A week Later — CBSE- Board exam from the first week of March. What is this? Release datasheet immediately”. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Govt Reduces Burden of Students | Here's How

“When will you release the datesheet, syllabus has not been covered yet. Will you release the datesheet two days before the exams. Our future will be in peril and you can only save us .. you conduct live discussion each day but have not released the dates yet”, a student tweeted.

Narrating his ordeal, another candidate said, “It’s about January and teachers are giving us holiday homework and projects and whatever and we all know all have cheated while attempting the assignment, so don’t follow what teachers say. If all the students are scoring well in assignments does not mean that all of them have studied.”

Its about to Jan and teachers are giving us holiday homework and projects and whatever tyaari kare ki ye and we all know sabne cheating kari h toh teachers jo bolre hai unko naa mane aap sab top kar rahe h iska mtlb ye nhi ki sabne padhai ki h — Manvi (@Manvi84043414) December 22, 2020

Another student requested the minister to postpone the exam till June. “No biased decision please ! Save students, assembly election in May 2021, Please conduct all exams of class 10 and 12 in June, because in 2020 online classes started at May and (only) 50% students were able to attend online classes,so, give more time”, She tweeted.