CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: Admit Card to be Issued in January, Results Expected in May | Check Full Schedule

The CBSE roll numbers and admit cards would be released by the board in January and the CBSE Results 2023 are expected by end of May 2023. For more details, the students should check the official website cbse.nic.in.

The students must note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for class 10, 12 would be conducted in a subjective mode and at the designated centres.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: Finally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 on the official website. Now, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is available on cbse.nic.in. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm, as per the schedule.

As per the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15 and end on March 21. In the similar manner, the Class 12 exams would begin from February 15 and end on April 12.

The students must note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for class 10, 12 would be conducted in a subjective mode and at the designated centres.

Notably, the CBSE has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration. Interestingly, the CBSE datesheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examination of a students fall on the same date.

CBSE Admit Card and Results: Expected Date and Time

The CBSE roll numbers and admit cards would be released by the board in January and the CBSE Results 2023 are expected by end of May 2023. For more details, the students should check the official website cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Full Schedule

CBSE 2023 Class 10 Date Sheet Subject Date English 27-Feb Mathematics Basic/ Standard 21-Mar Science 4-Mar Social Science 15-Mar Hindi A/ B 17-Mar

CBSE 2023 Class 12 Date Sheet Subject Date English 24-Feb Business Studies 25-Mar Biology 16-Mar Accountancy 31-Mar Economics 17-Mar Physics 6-Mar Chemistry 28-Feb Mathematics 11-Mar History 29-Mar Political Science 20-Mar Computers 23-Mar Psychology 5-Apr Physical Education 13-Mar

Here’s How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023

Go to the CBSE official website — cbse.gov.in

Click on the ‘Main website’ tab on the CBSE homepage

A new page will open

Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table — Class 12

Your CBSE Class 12 datesheet pdf will appear on the screen

Save and download the CBSE date sheet 2023 PDF for future use.