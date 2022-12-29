Top Recommended Stories
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: Admit Card to be Issued in January, Results Expected in May | Check Full Schedule
The CBSE roll numbers and admit cards would be released by the board in January and the CBSE Results 2023 are expected by end of May 2023. For more details, the students should check the official website cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: Finally, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 on the official website. Now, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is available on cbse.nic.in. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm, as per the schedule.
As per the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 would begin from February 15 and end on March 21. In the similar manner, the Class 12 exams would begin from February 15 and end on April 12.
The students must note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for class 10, 12 would be conducted in a subjective mode and at the designated centres.
Notably, the CBSE has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration. Interestingly, the CBSE datesheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examination of a students fall on the same date.
CBSE Admit Card and Results: Expected Date and Time
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Full Schedule
CBSE 2023 Class 10 Date Sheet
|Subject
|Date
|English
|27-Feb
|Mathematics Basic/ Standard
|21-Mar
|Science
|4-Mar
|Social Science
|15-Mar
|Hindi A/ B
|17-Mar
CBSE 2023 Class 12 Date Sheet
|Subject
|Date
|English
|24-Feb
|Business Studies
|25-Mar
|Biology
|16-Mar
|Accountancy
|31-Mar
|Economics
|17-Mar
|Physics
|6-Mar
|Chemistry
|28-Feb
|Mathematics
|11-Mar
|History
|29-Mar
|Political Science
|20-Mar
|Computers
|23-Mar
|Psychology
|5-Apr
|Physical Education
|13-Mar
Here’s How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023
- Go to the CBSE official website — cbse.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Main website’ tab on the CBSE homepage
- A new page will open
- Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table — Class 12
- Your CBSE Class 12 datesheet pdf will appear on the screen
- Save and download the CBSE date sheet 2023 PDF for future use.
