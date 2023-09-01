Home

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet and Timetable: Check State-Wise List Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams Schedule

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the subject-wise date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 News : Board examinations are standardized tests typically conducted for students at the end of an academic year, often in secondary or high school. These exams are administered by various educational boards or authorities. In addition to it, the examination serves as a crucial assessment of a student’s knowledge and skills in various subjects. The specific structure and content of board exams can vary from one educational system or country to another. Whether it is about the central or state board, there are preparations going on to take the final board exams offline everywhere. Several boards will conduct their final board examination in February and March. States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and many more will conduct the examinations in the month of February and March. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams which are scheduled to begin in March 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024

At present, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the subject-wise date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. Students can download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

While the Board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the detailed schedule is yet to be released soon on its website. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement.

CBSE Datesheet 2024: to release soon

to release soon CBSE Exam Date 2024: Feb 15, 2024 to April 10, 2024

Feb 15, 2024 to April 10, 2024 CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2024

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has already released Maharashtra Board Exams 2024 Datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12. One can download the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2024 will be held between March 1 to March 22. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams 2024 will be held from February 21 to March 14, 2024.

Maharashtra Board Official Website: mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Datesheet PDF: Timetable SSC March

Timetable SSC March Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Date : March 1 to March 22

: March 1 to March 22 Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Date: February 21 to March 14, 2024

MP Board Exam Datesheet 2024

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the MP board Class 10 exam between February 5 to 28, 2024. The Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Students can check and download the date sheet by visiting the websites at and .

Madhya Pradesh Board Official Website : and .

: and . Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Exam Date: February 5 to 28, 2024.

February 5 to 28, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Exam Date: February 6 to March 5, 2024.

UPMSP Board Exam Date 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is expected to release the UP board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon. When released, the students can check and download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023/ UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board Official Website : upmsp.edu.in .

: . Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Exam Date: to be announced soon.

to be announced soon. Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Exam Date: to be announced soon.

CHSE Odisha Class 10, 12 exam dates 2024

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will conduct the Class 10th examination from February 20 to March 4. The Class 12 exams will begin from February 14 and conclude on March 13. According to the official notification, the practical exams will be helf in the first week of January, 2024, i.e. about a month before the theory exams commence. The practical exams’ marks are supposed to be submitted to the council by the second or third week of January. Students can download the Odisha CHSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Board Official Website : chseodisha.nic.in

: chseodisha.nic.in Odisha 10th Exam Date: February 20 to March 4

February 20 to March 4 Odisha Board 12th Exam Date: February 14 and conclude on March 13.

NOTE: Remember to stay focused, stay calm, and do your best. If you have any questions or need any assistance with exam-related topics or preparations, feel free to reach to India.com!

