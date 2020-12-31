CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Latest Update: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced the date for the CBSE class 10, 12 Board exams and said that the CBSE Board exams will start from May 4. As per the announcement, the exams will end by June 10 and the results will likely be released by July 15. This news will now bring great relief among students Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 To Start From May 4, Practical Exams From March 1 | LIVE UPDATES

Taking to Twitter, the education minister had on December 26 said that he will announce the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board examinations on December 31 at 6 PM. “I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams be Held in March? Govt to Make Big Announcement Today

However, he had ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February in view of the COVID-19 situation. So will the exams be held in March? All eyes are now on the announcement of the education minister. Usually, these practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Won’t be Held Online, Nishank Reiterates Ahead of Date Announcement

Notably, the education minister earlier in the day stated in a tweet that CBSE Board examinations will not be conducted online and will be held as before.

How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datesheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.