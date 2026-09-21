CBSE Board Exam Dates 2027 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th time table likely to be released by THIS date; check guidelines and other details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam 2027 datesheet soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note soon after the formal announcement of the timetable, the same will be available on its official website at cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that the board has not notified any date for the release of CBSE matric and inter exam dates. However, as per the previous years trends, the board exam schedule is expected to be out by September 31.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2027 time table PDF will also include subject-wise examination dates, timings, rules, guidelines for students, and other details. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 board exam was recorded at 93.70 percent this year where over 24 lakh students appeared.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the datesheets:
Recently, the CBSE announced a two-exam system for Class 10 board examination. The new mechanism states that the CBSE Class 10 phase 1 board board exam is the main test, while students will also get an opportunity to to appear for a second board examination to improve their marks or clear back subjects.
The Modi government has informed the Supreme Court that it was working on its suggestions on implementation of the CBSE’s policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students. It further sought a week more to work on the Supreme Court’s suggestions. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that CBSE is in the process of working out various modalities and sought time.
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