CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: Registration For Private Students Starts Sept 12 at cbse.gov.in

CBSE will begin the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination from September 12, 2023.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Students Will be Allowed to Write Exams if Subjects Filled Incorrectly in LOC.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination from September 12, 2023. All those private students who wish to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of February/ March/April 2024 can register themselves by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in. All forms and fees will only be accepted in online mode as per the schedule. The fees for all activities will be accepted only through online payment mode. i.e. Net baking/Debit/Credit Card(both National/International).

If a candidate makes wrong entries in his/her application form or gives a false statement or produces a false document, his/her form shall be rejected, the fee paid shall be fortified and such candidates shall be considered to have used unfair practices and will be dealt with accordingly.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Registration Dates:

CBSE board exam 2024 opening registration (without late fee): September 12

CBSE board exam 2024 closing registration (without late fee): —

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Exam centre as per the choice of the city selected

The examination centre will be allotted as per the choice of the city selected in the online form. The submission of forms for examination has been made fully online. Accordingly, it is informed that a hard copy of the form is not required to be sent to CBSE. However, the following is intimated:

Female students who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and have attained the age for appearing in Class X shall upload a copy of the Domicile certificate issued by the appropriate authority when submitting the online application form. To know more, check the detailed notification shared HERE.

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the CBSE official website-cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link.

Click on the examination form link. Fill in the required details.

Cross-check details carefully and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the CBSE board exam form and download the confirmation page.

The CBSE will conduct the board examinations for private students in February, March and April 2024 along with the Board’s main examination 2024. For more details, visit the official website.

