CBSE Board Exams Latest Update: Lakhs of students of Class 10, 12 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are awaiting the release of the date sheet/timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced a few days ago that the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 will be released by CBSE on February 2.

Pokhriyal announced on December 31 that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

He said that Class 10 and 12 theory exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021 as per CBSE exam date sheet 2021, which is yet to be released. The date sheet for Class 10 Board Exams will be published on the official website, cbse.gov.in along with that of Class 12 Board Exams.

For practical exams, he said they will start from March 1, 2021. The detailed instructions for the practical exams will be given in CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet. The minister added that results will be announced by July 15, 2021.

How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021?

It is expected that CBSE board date sheet 2021 for class 10 and 12 will be released through separate pdf files, as per previous year trends. This year, CBSE website has been changed from cbse.nic.in to cbse.gov.in. Students can download their exam schedule by following the steps given below: