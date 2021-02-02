The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the datesheet of 2021 board exams for classes 10 and 12. As per the CBSE datesheet, the board exams for both class Class X and Clas XII will begin on May 4. CBSE board exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while the last exam for class 12 is on June 10. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Datesheet 2021 Announced: Here’s How to Check on Phone

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams were delayed this session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Time Table LIVE NOW at cbse.gov.in, Check and Download Datesheets Here

The datesheet has been released nearly three months before the board examinations start so that students can make their study plan and overcome problems faced during the pandemic. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2021 RELEASED: Check Question Pattern, Sample Papers, Syllabus Details

Sufficient time has been given between the main subject exams of both Class 10 and 12. This will reduce the stress of students and help them in better preparations for the exams.

Here are some useful tips for students to reduce stress while revising for board exams:

1. Allot time for subject wise revision, make a schedule

Allocate time separately for revising the syllabus of each subject. For example, you can target to chapter wise revision of a few subjects every day or one subject a day. You will need to make a revision schedule and try to stick to it.

2. Know your syllabus and revise important topics

Take a good look at the syllabus of each subject. Students should filter and focus on revising important topics that they feel will be asked in the exams. Students should devote extra time preparing for important topics which have more weightage of marks so that they can increase their chances of securing maximum marks.

Once again, make a time table to go through important topics. Subject wise topic listing is important.

3. Practice sample papers, old question papers every week

If you nervous when you look at your question paper during exam time, try solving previous years’ question papers with a timer to be extra prepared and not freak out in the actual exam. Some questions repeat from year to year. Do remember to cut out the questions that won’t be part of the new reduced syllabus. Another thing you can do to revise and test yourself is to get sample papers of all the subjects and practice them in the allocated time.

4. Don’t stress too much, take small breaks when needed

Studying for long hours with focus is definitely productive but students deserve breaks too or they can physical and mentally exhaust themselves easily. Experts say a comic break could do wonders for students. Maybe multitask and watch a short episode of your favourite sitcom while eating lunch or dinner but don’t binge watch.

Taking long breaks because you don’t want to take stress can be counter productive and you will eventually stress out for procrastinating. Do not watch TV for more than an hour a day. If you’re tired and burned out, take a short half n hour or hour-long nap instead of watching TV. Taking a nap is the best for getting energised and refreshing the mind.

Or if you don’t want to sleep, to give your eyes and mind a rest, you can take a walk around the house or go to the park to let nature re-energise you.

5. Use Yoga and meditation to relax, increase focus

First thing in the morning or while taking a break in the evening, look up a 10 or 20-minute yoga routine on YouTube and get on the mat. Making your bed and moving your body in the morning can start your day on a productive note which will set the tone for the rest of your days. If you don’t know where your tie goes by, start by starting your mornings right instead of taking a few hours to get out of the bed.

Keep a tab on your social media usage and avoid getting on social media right after you wake up or right before sleeping. You might think you are taking a break and relaxing your mind but you are doing the opposite. Absorbing any kind of information even if it is light can tire your mind out.

6. Eat healthy snacks while studying

Instead of having packaged chips or snacks while studying, get some dry fruits or grab an apple, orange or banana or some other fruits. Making healthier food choices is treating yourself and your mind and body in the long term instead of satisfying cravings and hunger instantly by ordering food or eating maggi. Fruits, vegetables and eggs can keep your energized and feeling lighter in the mind while studying.