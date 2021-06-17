New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday made a huge announcement that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for physical examination. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj today said that the board will start online registration to know the exact numbers of the application. He further added that the board is Class 10th results will be declared most likely by July 20 and Class 12th by July 31. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021 BIG Update: Performance in Class 10, 11, 12 to be Criteria for Marks. Deets Inside

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India had accepted assessment criteria formulated by the CBSE for the Class 12 Board exam students. As per the policy, the students will get evaluated based on the final exams of Class 10, 11, 12 in a 30:30:40 ratio formula.

Today, the Supreme Court bench said that a final order would be passed on Monday, June 21, 2021. However, after agreeing to CBSE's evaluation criteria, the court has asked the board to incorporate below three aspects.

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021: Board must ensure below three things

The top court has asked the CBSE to create a provision for a dispute resolution committee.

The aim of the committee must be to address the grievances of the students about the marks obtained by them.

The Supreme Court also asked CBSE to announce a timeline for the announcement of the results.

This will ensure that students will not have to wait for the results with uncertainty.

CBSE must also come out with the date by which the optional exam will be conducted.

Supreme Court said, “Final formulation of the objective criteria cannot be delayed further as there are a large number of students waiting for their admission to Indian and foreign universities for higher education and the deadline is nearing.”

Earlier, SC had given two weeks of time to the CBSE and ICSE to finalize the alternative evaluation criteria.