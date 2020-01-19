CBSE Board Exams 2020 Admit Cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published admit cards for class 10th and 12th admit cards, scheduled to begin next month and conclude in March. Candidates can download their admit cards for CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in.

The schedule for the respective board exams was released by CBSE last month. Exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for board candidates of both classes as per the examination program released by CBSE.

Steps to download CBSE Board Exams 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the right side, click on the link ‘Admit Card and School LOC for Board Examination 2020’

Step 3: On the next page that opens, enter your user ID, password and security pin to login

Step 4: You will see your admit card next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, you can also click here to access the login page directly.

According to the schedule released by CBSE, practical exams commenced on January 1 and will end on February 7. 2020 marks the second consecutive year in which Board exams are being conducted in February-March; before this, the exams used to be held in March-April, the date sheets were released in the first week of January.