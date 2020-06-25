CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday cancelled the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board) followed suit. The Supreme Court said that it will pass a comprehensive order tomorrow, based on today’s hearing. Also Read - NEET UG 2020 Admit Card Not Releasing on Friday; Exam Likely to be Postponed

The CBSE results will be announced next week. Keep an eye out for more updates on the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in.

However, while parents are slightly relieved that their kids do not have to step out risking their lives, the situation does not get much better for lakhs of those preparing for engineering and medical entrances like JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020.

These nationwide common entrance exams come under the direction of the central government that also governs the CBSE. The Board’s decision has already impacted the pending ICSE and ISE exams that were scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 12.

“We will follow the same pattern as proposed by CBSE and we will notify it for our students,” the ICSE Board told the apex court today.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducts JEE Mains and NEET-UG examinations, has not released an official statement yet, the review meeting of the HRD ministry with the heads of all boards hinted at the likeliness to defer both exams further. As of now, JEE Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23, while the NEET-UG 2020 is slated to be conducted on July 26, 2020.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020, that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, will also take a decision on the same by the end of the day.

Moreover, many university exams that were slated to begin in July for final year students are also likely to be postponed or cancelled after the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked UGC to re-think exam guidelines.

The postponement decision on all these examinations can be expected by the end of the week.