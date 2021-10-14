New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday said term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be conducted offline. The date-sheet will be announced on October 18.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021 DECLARED: Here’s How to Check Score on cbseresults.nic.in

The board added that term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. Also Read - CTET 2021: CBSE Activates New Link to Remove Image Discrepancy. Here’s How to Apply Online

To avoid learning loss of students, the board has also decided to divide subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 into two groups – minor and major subjects. Also Read - CBSE Improvement Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Here