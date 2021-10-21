CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 minor subjects. The time table for both Class 10 and Class 12 Term I are now available on the official website of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Highlights: CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Time Table For Term 1 Exams. Download Here

CBSE Class 10 Term I minor subject exams will begin on November 17 with Painting and will end on December 7 with Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha and Carnatic Music papers.

The Class 12 Term I minor subject exam will commence on November 16 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness paper and will end on December 30 with Agriculture and Mass Media Studies.

CBSE Class 10 Term I Date Sheet For Minor Subjects Here

CBSE Class 12 Term I Date Sheet For Minor Subjects Here

Along with examinations of minor subjects of Class 10, exams of major subjects of Class 12 will also be conducted and along with minor subjects exam for Class 12, major subjects exam for Class 10 will also be conducted.

As per the notice, keeping in view the winter season, exam will start at 11.30 AM instead of 10.30 AM for Class 10, 12 and reading time given will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes.