CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Term 1 Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Exams for Class 10 students will begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be held from December 1 to December 22. The date sheet is available to download on the official website at cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet RELEASED: Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Here; Direct Link Active Now

Ahead of releasing the official date sheet, the board has warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app. The official date sheet is not released yet, the board had tweeted. Also Read - CBSE Term Exam Datesheet 2021 to be Released on Monday: 10 Important Things Students Must Not Miss

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2022: How to download

Visit the official websites– cbse.gov.in, cbsc.nic.in

Click on the CBSE board date sheet link on the homepage

Select the respective class

Download the CBSE date sheet PDF

Or, you can also download the original time table PDFs here: Also Read - CBSE Board Exams: Term 1 Exam To Be Held With MCQ-OMR Question Sheets, Term 2 In Written Mode | Major Updates Students Must Know

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CLASS 10 DATESHEET

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CLASS 12 DATESHEET