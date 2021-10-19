CBSE Board Exams 2021: A day after releasing the date sheet for Term 1 of Board Exams, CBSE Exam Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday said conducting class 10 and 12 board examinations in two parts will reduce the stress level of students. Giving further details, the examination controller said that the percentage of failure among the students will also be reduced and moreocver, the children will get a chance to improve themselves.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 From Nov 30: All You Need to Know About New Exam Pattern, Special Scheme For Internal Assessment

He stated that according to the National Education Policy (NEP), the stress level of students should be reduced because the first exam will be half of the syllabus and the second exam will be of another half of the syllabus. “The percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way,” he said. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 Term I Date Sheet OUT: Step-by-Step Guide, Direct Link to Download Class 10, 12 Time Table

“We are following NEP recommendations to provide more opportunities to students for appearing in exams and to improve their performance. So we decided to conduct exams in two phases. Term 1 will be objective type and term 2 will be subjective,” he added. Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet RELEASED: Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Here; Direct Link Active Now

On why the Board decided to hold exam twice, the exam controller said by conducting the exam twice, the board is providing a chance to the kids to observe their performance and see how much they need to prepare for the second term exam. He said that the term 1 exam will give an opportunity to the students to evaluate themselves and prepared better for the next term exam.

Talking about the COVID situation and its impact on board examination, he said the final result will be based on both terms, but if due to pandemic Term 2 didn’t happen then the result will be according to Term 1.

However, Bhardwaj assured that all possible precautions would be taken by the board and schools for the safe conduct of the exams.

“Examination will be conducted as per COVID guideline and not more than 12 students will be allowed in one classroom. Most of the students would be given self-centres keeping in mind the distance and the comfort level of the students,” he added.

On Monday, the CBSE released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams. For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

It must be noted that the CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 (social science) followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.

According to the class 12 exam schedule, first exam will be of sociology (December 1) followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10.

Psychology exam will be held on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.