CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021-22: In a huge update for nearly 33 lakh students going to appear in CBSE Board Exams 2021-22, the board has decided not to fail any student in the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The move comes after several students raised concerns that CBSE Term-1 exams in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, happening for the first time, were rather tough.Also Read - Over 300 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID: Govt

According to the CBSE, the Term 1 board exam results will consist of just marks, no grades. No student will be receiving a pass, fail, repeat or compartmental grade. Earlier, CBSE controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had told news agency PTI: “Failure rates will be lower and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate on their schoolwork”. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2021 Released by Experts: Check Students' Feedback, Question Paper Analysis Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the Term 1 board exams in November-December and the results are likely to be out in January. The Term-2 exams likely to be held between March and April 2022. It will have a higher weightage in the CBSE Boards final result. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2021: Answer Key Shared by Experts, Here’s How Students Can Verify Response

CBSE Board Term-2 Exams: Top points to know

For the Term-2 board exams, CBSE is planning to take the descriptive exams unlike Term-1.

The Term-2 exams will be conducted for 2 hours and students will encounter questions related to case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.

In any inevitable circumstances, if the descriptive exams won’t be feasible, CBSE will proceed further with the MCQ-based examination.

Students can check the bifurcated-syllabus with the marking scheme on the official website of CBSE.

Additionally, CBSE has also launched a timetable for various subjects that students can easily refer to.

Students will encounter the questions for every chapter to get holistic preparation material for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. Moreover, this will help the students to get clarity about the important concepts. Mock-tests will cover all the typologies (objective and subjective) that will be asked in the Term-2 board exams, the board said.