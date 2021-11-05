CBSE Board Exams Latest News Today: Days after released the date sheet for the board exams 2021-22, the CBSE on Friday made a big announcement on exam duration and subject wise date sheet. Issuing a fresh notification, the CBSE said that it is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. The CBSE further added it would conduct exams of various subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.Also Read - Amid Demand to Conduct Term1 Exams Online, CBSE Takes BIG Decision | Read Here

“The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days. So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India & abroad,” the CBSE said in the fresh notification. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Students Adamant on Their Demand, Urge Board to Conduct Exams Online

Giving further details, the CBSE said that the examination will be of 90 minutes duration and wherever, some changes exist, it will be as per curriculum and as mentioned in the Admit Card. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Admit Card Likely to be Announced on ctet.nic.in | Details Here

The CBSE said it will release the admit cards for the Class 10, 12 students with the schools by November 9 and also detailed guidelines in regards of the process, examination center would be released on November 9 on cbse.gov.in.

Full guidelines here:

The CBSE said the information regarding the examination centre would be printed on the admit cards.

The board reiterated that the students of Class 10 and 12, registered for the board exams 2022 need to collect the same from their respective schools.

As per the notification, the admit cards would be shared with the schools by November 9.

The COVID SOPs would be shared by the board with the Centre Superintendent.

Examination centers would be allocated according to COVID situation.

The Board said it will share the list of items to be allowed in the examination hall.

All students would be checked and it would be ensured that instructions are followed

The board also stated that the OMR Sheets would be shared with the schools in electronic form.

Copy of the official notification here:

On October 18, the CBSE had released the date sheet for the board exams and said that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.

Giving further details, exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. He added that the exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 (social science) followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.