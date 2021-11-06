CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is implementing a new board exam pattern from the academic year 2021-22 onwards. Under this, CBSE board exams will be held twice a year Term 1 with 90-minute MCQ papers to be held in November-December, and Term 2 with 120-minute MCQ + subjective papers to be held in March-April.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Admit Cards For Class 10, 12 to be Released on Nov 9 | Key Changes Students Must Know

Since there are so many subjects in Classes 10 and 12 across India, CBSE has said that it won't be conducting physical exams for each of the subjects. It has divided all the subjects into minor and major subjects. The major subjects are those offered by each of the CBSE schools across India, while the minor subjects are the ones that are offered by a lower number of CBSE schools.

"CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days," CBSE stated in a notification today. "So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad," it said.

Examination shall be of 90 minutes duration. Wherever, some changes exist, the same is as per curriculum and as mentioned in the Admit Card: CBSE pic.twitter.com/XsLeZAJyq3 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The minor subject exams will be conducted before the major subjects at the respective schools of the candidates. Since each minor subject is not offered by every CBSE school, schools will be grouped accordingly and every day, multiple minor subject exams will be carried out. CBSE said this was being done to prevent the learning loss of students.

List of CBSE major subjects

Following are the major subjects as listed by CBSE in today’s notification. The board exams for these subjects would be conducted in exam centres like they always had been.

List of CBSE minor subjects

Following are the major subjects as listed by CBSE in today’s notification. “Examination of the following subjects will be conducted by the CBSE by making groups in such a manner that exams are conducted in the minimum time,” CBSE wrote in today’s notification.

As per previous statements by the board, the minor exams will be conducted in the respective schools of the students.

CBSE Term 1 board exam date sheets

CBSE has already released the Term 1 board exam date sheets for the major subjects of Classes 10 and 12 on October 18 and minor subjects on October 21 respectively.