CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Datesheet for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams is expected to be released anytime this week as the Board ended all speculations by releasing the tentative dates for the final exam. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit card will also be released soon after the date sheet is out.

A top board official confirmed on Tuesday that the 2021 board exams will be held in February-March as usual, as CBSE had no plans to delay it. However, there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams as compared to last year due to the prevailing COVID situation and academic loss.

While normally the admit cards are provided to students by the CBSE schools, this time the Board is likely to release it online, as it does for private students. As a result, schools will need to generate user ID and password for each student and these admit cards will have digital signatures of the principal or the authorised person from the school.

Meanwhile, students have been demanding to postpone or cancel the board examinations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, board secretary Anurag Tripathi had asserted that the CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments.

At the same time, students, teachers and parents must be aware that Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will on December 10, tomorrow, hold a live session at 10 AM to discuss the upcoming competitive and board exams.