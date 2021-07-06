New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday directed the Regional Directors to visit schools preparing Classes X & XII results to verify/inspect their work and highlighted to ensure that sudden inspection is held with no prior intimation to the schools. Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Results BIG UPDATE: MSBSHSE Asks Schools To Submit Class 12 Result Details By July 21

"All Regional Directors/Officers of the Board are requested to visit the schools to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction. In addition, senior officers of the Regional Office may also be instructed to visit the schools for the said purpose," the CBSE letter to Regional Directors reads.

"In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the Tabulation policy of the Board," the letter further adds.

“A complete report duly signed by officials alongwith the soft copy of the documents (may take picture), be sent to the undersigned by Monday, the 12 July 2021 by 12.00 noon,” the letter said.

Academic Sessions To Be Divided Into Two Terms For 2021-22 Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the special assessment scheme for class 10,12 board exams for 2021-22 session. According to the board, the academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 percent syllabus in each term. The First term exams to be held in November-December whereas the second term examination to be scheduled in March-April. The Board also said that it will rationalise the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22; to be notified by July end.

According to the notification, in 2021-22, CBSE will reduce the syllabus, hold board examinations twice during the year in different formats, and ensure continuous recording of internal assessment scores in order to have a variety of options to calculate a final score at the end of the year.

Key Takeaways from the notification issued by CBSE:

First Term Exam Details:

The first term exam will be held on a flexible schedule between November-December 2021 with a flexible schedule,

There will be window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of the country.

It will be a 90 minute paper with multiple choice questions only, likely to be conducted in schools with the supervision of external superintendents.

Second Term Exam Details:

The second term exam will be held in March-April 2022 in examination centres.

The examination is likely to be a 2-hour exam with various question formats.

In case the pandemic situation is not conducive for such a long, descriptive exam to be held, the second term exam will also be conducted with a multiple-choice question format.

On Monday, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others to refund the examination fees to the students as the board exams 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.