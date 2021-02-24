CBSE Board Exams 2021: In a big relief to students ahead of the CBSE Board Exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday reduced the syllabus for the social sciences exam of class 10 across the country. The move from the CBSE has been taken in view of providing leeway to students in the class 10 board examination. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Tips to Cope Up With Stress For Children And Parents | Watch Video

The CBSE would conduct the social sciences paper for class 10 on May 27. A total of five units from the social sciences theory topics have been removed for the students. However, the revised syllabus would be displayed on CBSE’s official website and students can access it. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021 Guide: Best Reference Books for Maths, Science, English, Social Science

The Union Ministry of Education said that the syllabus has been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the students have been provided education through the online medium. In such a situation, now the students, parents and teachers themselves are also in favour of reducing the curriculum for the students. Also Read - CBSE CTET Answer Key 2021 Released at ctet.nic.in: Step-by-Step Guide to Download And Direct Link Here

“In view of the extraordinary situation arising across the country due to Covid-19, CBSE has been advised to reschedule and reduce its syllabus,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier had said.

As per updates, the CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent in various subjects after the Union Education Minister directed that the syllabus must be reduced. A specific syllabus would no longer be part of the board examinations and prescribed subjects scheduled for internal evaluation.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseacademic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, from the menu bar, click on the ‘Curriculum’ link and open the link to the revised CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2021. A new page will open

Step 3: Open the tab of Class 10 and click on the Social Science tab

Step 4: You will be able to see CBSE Class 10 Social Science deleted topics

Step 5: Now, save reduced syllabus and take a hard copy for your reference

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: Deleted Social Science Theory Topics

Unit 1 – India and the Contemporary World – II

Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World

UNIT 2: Contemporary India – II (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife

Chapter 3: Water Resources (Only map questions will be asked)

Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources (Only map questions will be asked)

UNIT 3: Democratic Politics –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy