New Delhi: In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, speculations were rife the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) might delay the board exams 2021 by one or 2 months or shorten the syllabus. Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic.. The examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

Here are the latest five updates regarding the CBSE Class X, XII board examinations:

The CBSE has released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, indicating that the exams could be held on time.

Notably, these sample papers are prepared as per the reduced CBSE syllabus. With the release of the sample papers, those appearing for the board examinations will get to know the format of questions that will be followed by the CBSE.

Several reports have claimed that the board is expected to release Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 in upcoming days, wherein official exam dates for the crucial examinations will be available. Once released, students can check the exam dates at cbse.nic.in.

Besides, there are also reports in the media that CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams might get cancelled due to COVID-19. However the board has also shortened the CBSE Class 12 Practical Syllabus 2020-21.

CBSE has completed the process of list of candidates, examination forms (LOC).