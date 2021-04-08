CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers for students of Class 10 and 12. The Board has released the Class 10, 12 sample papers for all subjects on its official site of CBSE Academic — cbseacademic.nic.in along with their marking schemes. Students must note that the exams will be conducted as per syllabus only this time and the updated sample papers will cover the same. Also Read - All Students of Class 9, Class 11 in Maharashtra to be Promoted Without Exams, Board Exam Datesheet Soon

Candidates who will be appearing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 can download the sample papers by following the simple steps given here.

Here's how to download sample papers for CBSE Board Exam 2021:

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. Click on CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers available on the top bar of the page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12. Download the subject wise sample paper available on the newly opened page. If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

You can also download CBSE board sample papers through the direct links given below:

Direct link to download Class 10 sample papers

Direct link to download Class 12 sample papers

According to the revised date sheet, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam will commence from May 4, but Class 10th exam will end on June 7 and Class 12th on June 14. As per the guidelines issued by the Board, students who will be tested positive of COVID-19 will be allowed to reappear for the papers on a later date in their respective schools. Accordingly, schools are asked to report to the CBSE regional office in such a case latest by June 11.